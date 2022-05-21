Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Court puts sales ban on Ford's internet-linked cars in Germany in patent dispute
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Court puts sales ban on Ford's internet-linked cars in Germany in patent dispute

Court puts sales ban on Ford's internet-linked cars in Germany in patent dispute

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

21 May 2022 02:38AM (Updated: 21 May 2022 02:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : A German court has put a nation-wide sales and production ban on Ford cars able to establish internet connection, it said, as part of a lawsuit over the violation of wireless technology patents.

The verdict by the Munich regional court is not legally binding and can still be appealed, it said, adding a 227 million euro ($240 million) security payment by the plaintiff, Japan's IP Bridge Inc, was required for it to become "provisionally enforceable".

The ruling reflects the growing tension between tech firms that want automakers to pay royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars in their push towards autonomous driving.

"Reason of this court case is the licensing of standard-essential patents for LTE networks. Since we did not yet have received the written opinion of the court, we do not want to comment on this matter at this time," Ford said in a emailed statement.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us