US to give aircraft companies US$482 million to avoid job, pay cuts during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is making US$482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies, according to the Transportation Department, which said on Thursday (Sep 9) will help save up to 22,500 jobs.

Air travel plummeted due to the spread of COVID-19. The Delta variant has led to elevated cancellations and diminished travel in recent months. More than 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost in an industry that had employed about 2.2 million people, according to the Transportation Department.

The largest recipient the fund funds announced on Monday is Spirit Aerosystems, a Boeing supplier based in Kansas, which stands to get US$75.5 million that the government says will help protect 3,214 jobs.

Parker-Hannifin of Ohio, which makes hydraulic systems for planes, will get US$39.7 million.

The avionics unit of Japan's Panasonic, based in California, will get US$25.8 million, and several US subsidiaries of France's Safran will get a total of US$24.8 million.

Money for the aerospace companies is coming from a US$1.9 trillion package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.