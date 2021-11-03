Lufthansa flies back into first profit since COVID-19 pandemic began

FRANKFURT: German national carrier Lufthansa said on Wednesday (Nov 3) that it was back in the black in the third quarter of this year - for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - as restrictions are lifted and air travel takes off again.

"With rising demand for business travel and a record result of Lufthansa Cargo, we have mastered another milestone on our way out of the crisis: We are back to black," chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

The airline said that its revenues almost doubled in the period from July through September, and it posted a small underlying, or operating, profit of €17 million (US$20 million), compared with a loss of €1.3 billion a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Lufthansa said that it expects to narrow its full-year operating loss to "less than half" of the €5.5 billion it booked for 2020, when travel restrictions shut down large parts of the airline industry.

Its third-quarter performance this year was driven mainly by record operating profit of €301 million at its Lufthansa Cargo division, the statement said.

The global supply chain crunch has increased already high demand for air freight.