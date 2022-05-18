Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

COVID testing firm Prenetics shares fall in New York debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

COVID testing firm Prenetics shares fall in New York debut

18 May 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :Hong Kong-based COVID-19 testing firm Prenetics Ltd's shares fell 4.4 per cent to $7.45 in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following its merger with a U.S.-listed blank-check firm.

Prenetics announced a merger in September with Artisan Acquisition Corp, backed by Hong Kong tycoon Adrian Cheng, that gave the testing firm a $1.25 billion enterprise value.

The company's Nasdaq debut took longer than expected after Prenetics had initially hoped to start trading by the end of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Prenetics plans to use some of the $170 million in proceeds from the merger for corporate activity, according to chief executive Danny Yeung, who added telehealth would be a key sector for potential expansion.

"We're talking to multiple targets from an M&A perspective... we want to acquire companies that fit into our umbrella of healthcare," Yeung told Reuters.

Prenetics is a major provider of PCR testing in Hong Kong where Yeung estimates the firm carries out 10,000 to 15,000 tests a day.

It also sold 13 million rapid antigen tests in the first quarter of the year in the city, he added.

Hong Kong maintains some of the strictest COVID rules in the world, second only to China.

All airport arrivals are tested before and after getting on the plane and compulsory notices on residential buildings are still common.

Prenetics also has contracts for testing for the English Premier League soccer matches and cruise liners in the UK and Europe.

The firm has estimated nearly 75 per cent of its current revenue is sourced from COVID-related business but forecasts that will decline to 20 per cent by next year.

It plans to replace that COVID-related revenue with two new products, colorectal screening tests and at-home blood tests, due to be launched shortly.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us