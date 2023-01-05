Creative shares spike following news of CEO Sim Wong Hoo’s death

SINGAPORE: The share price of Creative Technology rose by more than 30 per cent after news that founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo had died, touching S$1.90 - a four-month high - on Thursday afternoon (Jan 5).

The tech stock was last at this price range in September last year, and was still fluctuating as at 12pm Thursday.

News broke that morning of Mr Sim's death on Wednesday at age 67. His death was described by the company's interim CEO, president of the Creative Labs Business Unit Song Siow Hui, as a "sad and sudden development".

Lead independent non-executive director Lee Kheng Nam has been appointed acting chairman while independent non-executive director Ng Kai Wa will serve as acting vice chairman.