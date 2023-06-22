Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Credit Agricole's CACEIS registers in France as crypto custody services provider
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Credit Agricole's CACEIS registers in France as crypto custody services provider

Credit Agricole's CACEIS registers in France as crypto custody services provider

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

22 Jun 2023 07:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : CACEIS, the asset servicing business owned by Credit Agricole and Santander, has registered with France's markets regulator AMF to provide custody services for digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

The company registered as a digital asset service provider (DASP) on June 20, according AMF's website, adding a major traditional financial services group to the growing number of crypto companies registered by the French watchdog.

France has been supportive of the nascent industry and was the first major European country to grant registration to the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Subsidiaries of other big names in French finance, such as Societe Generale and AXA, are also listed among the DASPs registered with AMF.

CACEIS had 4.1 trillion euros ($4.51 trillion) in assets under custody at end of last year, according to its website. Credit Agricole SA is its majority owner with a 69.5 per cent stake, while Santander holds a 30.5 per cent of the group.

($1 = 0.9085 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.