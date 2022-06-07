Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Credit Suisse appoints Huang as head of APAC asset management
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Credit Suisse appoints Huang as head of APAC asset management

Credit Suisse appoints Huang as head of APAC asset management

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

07 Jun 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 06:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Credit Suisse has appointed Min Huang to lead its asset management business in the Asia Pacific, an internal memo reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The appointment comes seven months after Huang was named the bank's interim head for APAC asset management in November.

Huang, who joined the Swiss bank in 2006 and held various leadership roles in investment bank and asset management functions. Since 2014 she has served as the Swiss bank’s head of asset management for China tasked with developing the bank’s China onshore presence.

Huang will continue to report to Ulrich Körner, CEO of Credit Suisse Asset Management, and be a member of both the asset management and APAC management committees, according to the memo.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us