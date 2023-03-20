Credit Suisse: A bank sunk by scandals

ZURICH: Credit Suisse was a pillar of Swiss banking that rapidly collapsed, its foundations fatally undercut by repeated missteps that left it shaky when storms in the banking sector began swirling.

One of 30 banks worldwide deemed too big to fail, its share price collapsed on Wednesday (Mar 15) and before Sunday was out, its remains were being taken over by domestic rivals UBS.

It had been seen as the weakest link in the chain and blew over like a house of cards once fears of a domino effect began bubbling up after the collapse of two US lenders.

Here is an overview of the woes that brought down Credit Suisse:

GREENSILL BANKRUPTCY

The catalogue of troubles began with the 2021 collapse of Greensill, a British financial firm specialised in short-term corporate loans via a complex and opaque business model.

Greensill's collapse threw a number of companies into difficulty - none more than Credit Suisse, which was particularly heavily invested in the firm.

In March 2021, after Greensill declared insolvency, Credit Suisse closed four connected funds in which around $10 billion had been invested.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA concluded that the bank "seriously breached its supervisory obligations" and ordered "remedial measures".

ARCHEGOS

Just four weeks after the Greensill collapse, Credit Suisse was rocked by the implosion of US hedge fund Archegos, which cost the bank more than US$5 billion.