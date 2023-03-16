Logo
Credit Suisse to borrow up to US$54 billion from Swiss National Bank
Credit Suisse to borrow up to US$54 billion from Swiss National Bank

Credit Suisse to borrow up to US$54 billion from Swiss National Bank

A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jun 9, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

16 Mar 2023 09:33AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 10:05AM)
Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday (Mar 16) said it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (US$54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, in what it called "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity.

The move came after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares fell by as much as 30 per cent on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse said the borrowing will be made under the covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility, fully collateralised by high quality assets.

It also announced offers for senior debt securities for cash of up to 3 billion francs.

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," it said.

Source: Reuters/lk

