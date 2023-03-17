Credit Suisse bounces back but investors still cautious

ZURICH: Credit Suisse rallied on the stock market on Thursday (Mar 16) after grabbing a US$54 billion central bank lifeline in a bid to restore investor confidence but analysts remain wary about the major lender's future.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank suffered its worst-ever day on the stock exchange on Wednesday as market fears over the risk of another global banking crisis swirled, after US tech industry lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank imploded.

Share prices plunged more than 30 per cent to 1.55 Swiss francs, pushing the Swiss National Bank to come to the rescue in a bid to reassure the markets.

Hours before the stock exchange reopened, Credit Suisse announced on Thursday that it would borrow 50 billion francs from the SNB to reinforce the group.

The embattled bank said it was also making buyback offers on about US$3 billion worth of debt.

"These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation," chief executive Ulrich Koerner said in a statement.

Credit Suisse shares soared by more than 30 per cent before closing up 19 per cent at 2.02 Swiss francs.