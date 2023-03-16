Credit Suisse CEO emphasises strong regulations in wake of stock slump, says bank is working to ‘remediate weaknesses’

Credit Suisse’s shares on Wednesday hit a fresh record low for a second consecutive day after losing almost a quarter of its value, triggering several trading halts along the way.

This comes after its biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it could not provide the Swiss lender with more financial assistance, citing regulatory restrictions.

“MATERIAL WEAKNESSES”

Confidence in the bank was already dented after it announced on Tuesday that it had identified "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting and control procedures for the past two years, in an annual report delayed by a late call with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over revisions made to cash-flow statements for 2019 and 2020.

While Mr Koerner acknowledged the weaknesses, he emphasised they did not affect Credit Suisse’s financial results.

“The ‘material weaknesses’ refer to the financial reporting controls, which is – if you want to – likened to a testing and monitoring environment, which is obviously highly important, it's no question,” he said.

“And we are doing everything as you would expect us to do to remediate the weaknesses.”

“The financial results are not affected in any way by this. The financial results are unchanged for 2022 and the previous years. So what we put out on February 9 are the right and accurate numbers,” he added, referring to the bank’s 2022 results, which showed a full-year net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs (US$8 billion).

In response to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC) "adverse opinion" on the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls over its reporting, Mr Koerner said the auditor had given an “unqualified opinion”.