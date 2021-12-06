Logo
Credit Suisse CIO says has "day-by-day, week-by-week" approach to China
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

06 Dec 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 11:58PM)
LONDON : Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said on Monday he was taking a "day-by-day, week-by-week" approach to China and remained generally cautious on emerging markets.

"I would take a wait-and-see approach on emerging markets," Strobaek told the Reuters annual Investment Outlook Summit.

"I would take a day-by-day, week-by-week approach to China, to see what's unfolding on the default side and the policy side," he said, in a reference to the problems in the country's giant corporate debt sector.

"Only if I see real deep opportunities, I'd go back in."

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe)

Source: Reuters

