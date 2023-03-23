Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Credit Suisse hires Southeast Asia wealth vice chairman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Credit Suisse hires Southeast Asia wealth vice chairman

Credit Suisse hires Southeast Asia wealth vice chairman

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf in London, Britain, March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

23 Mar 2023 10:36AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sydney : Credit Suisse said on Thursday it has hired private banker Kwong Kin Mun as its new vice chairman for Southeast Asia wealth management.

The embattled bank is being bought by rival UBS Group for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.27 billion) in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

Swiss regulators said it was necessary authorities took action as there was a risk Credit Suisse could have become "illiquid, even if it remained solvent" after a tumultuous period in which the share price tanked and deposits fell sharply.

In a statement from the investment bank, Kwong said "the sparks from the merger of two global leaders in wealth management will create enormous potential for clients and private bankers."

The UBS takeover is likely to result in major job cuts at Credit Suisse and the Swiss Bank Employees Association said on Monday staff reductions should be kept to a minimum.

Singapore-based Kwong spent 11 years at Deutsche Bank and 6 years at DBS Group Holdings previously, according to his LinkedIn profile.

($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.