Credit Suisse names Huray as SE Asia investment banking vice chairman - memo

SINGAPORE : Credit Suisse Group has appointed Robert Huray as vice chairman of its Southeast Asia investment banking and capital markets business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo.

Huray, a senior regional banker, operated the investment banking business of Malaysian lender RHB from 2016 till early 2021 after which he oversaw the Southeast Asian investments of Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok's conglomerate Kuok Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Huray, who was with Credit Suisse for four years from 2000, will report to Rehan Anwer and Kuan-Ern Tan, co-heads of Credit Suisse's Southeast Asian investment banking and capital markets business. Singapore-based Huray will also head the Swiss bank's global industrials group coverage for Southeast Asia.

It was not immediately clear if Huray's title as Credit Suisse's regional vice chairman of its investment banking business was a new position at the bank.

Nick Thursby, formerly the director of Asia financial institutions group, advisory, at HSBC's global banking team, has also been appointed to head the financial institutions group coverage for Southeast Asia at Credit Suisse, the memo showed.

Thursby, who was based in Hong Kong, according to his LinkedIn profile, will be based in Singapore and report to Michael Tan, head of the sector group for Asia Pacific. Thursby previously worked at Credit Suisse for eight years from 2010.

