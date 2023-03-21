Credit Suisse rescue eases crisis fears, First Republic shares dive

Shares of US lender First Republic tumbled as much as 50 per cent on Monday (Mar 20) on fears it will need a second rescue to stay afloat, bucking a relief rally in banking shares driven by UBS Group's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse.

Less than a week after large US banks pumped US$30 billion in deposits into the mid-size US lender, investors dumped First Republic on worries that infusion of capital would not be enough. Ratings agency S&P Global also downgraded it deeper into junk status on Sunday, citing liquidity risks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with other big banks on new efforts to stabilise First Republic with a possible investment into the lender, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan and First Republic declined to comment on the report. A spokesperson for First Republic pointed to an earlier statement where the bank said it was "well-positioned to manage short-term deposit activity".

The tumult at First Republic overshadowed an otherwise positive day for banking stocks globally, led by relief that UBS Group AG's takeover of 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG would avert a wider banking crisis.

"There (is) more good news than bad news on the banking front," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth. "First and foremost, the Credit Suisse, UBS merger certainly takes a lot of stress out of the global banking system."

The 3 billion Swiss franc (US$3.2 billion) deal for the troubled Swiss bank - which was once worth more than US$90 billion - was engineered by Swiss regulators and announced on Sunday.

European bank shares rebounded from recent losses, while on Wall Street the S&P 500 banks index recovered 0.6 per cent.

Regional US lenders also rose. PacWest Bancorp jumped almost 9 per cent after saying deposit outflows had stabilized and its available cash exceeded total uninsured deposits.