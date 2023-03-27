Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse buyout

RIYADH: The chairman of Saudi National Bank, which was the main shareholder of troubled lender Credit Suisse before its buyout this month, has resigned, a statement said on Monday (Mar 27).

The Saudi bank's board of directors "accepted the resignation" of Ammar AlKhudairy "due to personal reasons", said the statement published on the Saudi stock exchange.

Credit Suisse's shares plummeted on Mar 15 after AlKhudairy said that the Saudi bank would not raise its stake from 9.8 per cent due to regulatory constraints.

The following day, Credit Suisse rallied on the stock market after grabbing a US$54 billion central bank lifeline in a bid to restore investor confidence.

But fears about the health of the broader financial sector led to its takeover by domestic rival UBS on Mar 19.

In the immediate aftermath of his comments, AlKhudairy tried to minimise what he described as a "panic".

"If you look at how the entire banking sector has dropped, unfortunately, a lot of people were just looking for excuses," he told CNBC television.

"It's panic, a little bit of panic. I believe completely unwarranted, whether it be for Credit Suisse or for the entire market."

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Saudi National Bank's US$1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse was made at the behest of the kingdom's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman.

It said that some officials at the Saudi sovereign wealth fund thought the move "was too risky ... raising legal issues and the potential for large future losses".