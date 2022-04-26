Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Credit Suisse set to appoint Low as Asia Pacific CEO - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Credit Suisse set to appoint Low as Asia Pacific CEO - sources

Credit Suisse set to appoint Low as Asia Pacific CEO - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

26 Apr 2022 04:41PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Swiss bank Credit Suisse is set to appoint its Asia Pacific investment banking co-head, Edwin Low, as its new chief executive for the region, replacing veteran banker Helman Sitohang, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sitohang, who has been the CEO of Credit Suisse's regional business since 2014, will take on a new role and report to the bank's global CEO, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as Credit Suisse has not announced the appointment.

Credit Suisse said it was regularly discussing succession plans and reviewing senior appointments for certain positions, as it implements a new strategy and structure, as announced late last year. But no board decisions have been taken, it said.

Singapore-based Low, who is also the bank's Southeast Asia CEO, has risen from the ranks after joining Credit Suisse as an associate in 1996.

Bloomberg earlier reported news of the moves at Credit Suisse.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us