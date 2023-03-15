Credit Suisse shares sink as top shareholder rules out more cash

PARIS: Credit Suisse's shares plunged to fresh lows on Wednesday (Mar 15) as its main shareholder said it would not provide more financial assistance to the embattled Swiss banking giant.

"The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason which is regulatory and statutory," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The lender's shares were down 20 per cent in late morning trading.

Rapid rises in interest rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service the loans they took from banks, increasing the chances of losses for lenders who are also worried about a recession.

However, European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage point rate hike on Thursday, a source told Reuters, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years.

Investors had begun to doubt the ECB's commitment to another big rate hike as Silicon Valley Bank's collapse sent shockwaves across markets.

But the source said the euro zone's central bank was unlikely to ditch its plan to raise rates by 50 basis points on Thursday because doing so would damage its credibility.