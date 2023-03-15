Credit Suisse shares sink as top shareholder rules out more cash

PARIS: Credit Suisse's shares plunged to fresh lows on Wednesday (Mar 15) as its main shareholder said it would not provide more financial assistance to the embattled Swiss banking giant.
"The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason which is regulatory and statutory," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
The lender's shares were down 20 per cent in late morning trading.
Rapid rises in interest rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service the loans they took from banks, increasing the chances of losses for lenders who are also worried about a recession.
However, European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage point rate hike on Thursday, a source told Reuters, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years.
Investors had begun to doubt the ECB's commitment to another big rate hike as Silicon Valley Bank's collapse sent shockwaves across markets.
But the source said the euro zone's central bank was unlikely to ditch its plan to raise rates by 50 basis points on Thursday because doing so would damage its credibility.
Credit Suisse's market value already fell further this week over fears of contagion from the collapse of two US banks and its annual report citing "material weaknesses" in internal controls.
Credit Suisse has endured a barrage of problems in recent years, including its exposure to the implosions of US asset manager Archegos and UK firm Greensill in 2021.
The bank booked a net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs (US$7.8 billion) for the 2022 financial year.
That came against a backdrop of massive withdrawals of funds by its clients, including in the wealth management sector - one of the activities on which the bank intends to refocus as part of a major restructuring plan.
SVB AFTERMATH
Bruised US bank stocks had regained some ground on Tuesday, aided by news that private equity and buyout firms were looking to scoop up some of SVB's assets, leaving investors hopeful that efforts to shore up confidence would avert a wider crisis.
Apollo Global Management, Blackstone and Carlyle Group were among those reported to have expressed interest in a book of loans held by SVB.
Separately, SVB Financial Group said on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs was the acquirer of a bond portfolio on which it booked a US$1.8 billion loss, a transaction that set in motion the failure of SVB.
In Britain, HSBC's top bosses have called on employees at SVB's rescued UK arm to assure clients "their deposits are safe and loans are supported" as the process of integration following its takeover begins, a memo from the bank showed.
Meanwhile, Charles Schwab chief executive Walt Bettinger said on Tuesday that the bank has ample liquidity and is not currently seeking capital or deals.
The firm had seen an influx of US$4 billion in assets to its parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger told Reuters.
SVB's shutdown on Mar 10 - followed two days later by the collapse of Signature Bank - forced President Joe Biden to rush out assurances that the US financial system is safe and prompted emergency measures giving banks access to more funding.
In an attempt to avert a similar crisis down the line, the US Federal Reserve is also considering tougher rules and oversight for midsize banks similar in size to SVB.
Adding to the Fed's conundrum, US inflation data showed few signs of easing in persistent price pressures within the world's largest economy.
"A mixed set of signals leave the Fed more cautious about its next steps and focused on limiting financial contagion," said Lombard Odier's chief investment officer Stéphane Monier.