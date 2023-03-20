Asia stocks retreat after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks retreated on Monday (Mar 20) despite a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a concerted effort from central banks to shore up the mood.
Most Asian equity markets fell in early trade, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Singapore all in the red.
Hong Kong stocks opened with a loss on Monday morning, with the Hang Seng Index slipping 0.85 per cent, or 165.69 points, to 19,352.90.
Hong Kong's monetary authority sought to calm jitters, saying that "exposures of the local banking sector to Credit Suisse are insignificant", as the bank's assets make up "less than 0.5 per cent" of the city's banking sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 3.38 points, to 3,253.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 2,063.03.
In Tokyo, stocks opened lower on Monday after UBS agreed to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, and as a stronger yen weighed on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.43 per cent, or 117.66 points, at 27,216.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.80 per cent, or 15.71 points, to 1,943.71.
Financials in Australia fell 0.8 per cent and the ASX 200 fell 0.5 per cent.
In a little over a week, the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank - which has roiled confidence in the banking system - has brought a globally systemic lender to its knees.
Over the weekend, UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs (US$3.2 billion) and assume up to US$5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.
Central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.
"The best we can say was there are certainly a lot of concerns about Credit Suisse contagion risk," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
"The news overnight from Switzerland has helped," he said, though added that the central bank moves had also drawn attention to how deep troubles may run.
"It's the irony of good news reflecting how bad things are. It's great we're seeing this concerted effort from central banks, and it's positive, but it does also highlight how troubling the circumstances are and how worried central banks appear to be as well."
At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Fed and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters.
Concern remains elevated, too, about regional banks in the United States. On Sunday First Republic had its credit rating pushed deeper into junk status by S&P Global and elsewhere efforts to raise capital are hitting difficulties.
US 10-year Treasury yields rose 9 bps to 3.49 per cent in Asia and 2-year yields rose 13 bps to 3.973 per cent.
Interest rate futures pricing implies about a 60 per cent chance that the Fed hikes rates at its meeting later in the week, but has also priced in several rate cuts by the end of the year.
In foreign exchange trade, the dollar was a little bit softer on most majors. The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0682. The safe-haven yen eased slightly to 132.39 per dollar.