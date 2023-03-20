Asia stocks retreat after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks retreated on Monday (Mar 20) despite a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a concerted effort from central banks to shore up the mood.

Most Asian equity markets fell in early trade, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Singapore all in the red.

Hong Kong stocks opened with a loss on Monday morning, with the Hang Seng Index slipping 0.85 per cent, or 165.69 points, to 19,352.90.

Hong Kong's monetary authority sought to calm jitters, saying that "exposures of the local banking sector to Credit Suisse are insignificant", as the bank's assets make up "less than 0.5 per cent" of the city's banking sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 3.38 points, to 3,253.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 2,063.03.

In Tokyo, stocks opened lower on Monday after UBS agreed to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, and as a stronger yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.43 per cent, or 117.66 points, at 27,216.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.80 per cent, or 15.71 points, to 1,943.71.

Financials in Australia fell 0.8 per cent and the ASX 200 fell 0.5 per cent.