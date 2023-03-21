Credit Suisse tells Hong Kong clients to 'embrace new reality'

HONG KONG: Days after it was rescued in an emergency buyout, Credit Suisse gathered hundreds of clients in an upscale Hong Kong hotel on Tuesday (Mar 21) for a glitzy investment conference where they were told to "embrace the new reality".

Executives at the event from the troubled Swiss lender were eager to offer reassurances, even as details of the takeover by Swiss giant UBS remained unclear and global markets were buffeted by fears for the banking industry.

UBS agreed on Sunday to a government-brokered deal to take over Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.25 billion), a move authorities say was vital to prevent further economic turmoil.

Chairman Axel Lehmann and CEO Ulrich Korner cancelled their scheduled appearances at the event in the Chinese finance hub.

That left Head of Global Equities Neil Hosie to welcome corporate clients at Hong Kong's Conrad Hotel, overlooking the city's famed Victoria Harbour.

A Credit Suisse executive at the event told AFP Hosie did not speak about company prospects during his closed-door welcome speech and took no questions.

A brief statement was released to the media in which Hosie said: "The (conference) represents Credit Suisse at its best."

"For 26 years, it has been our privilege to present powerful perspectives on the themes that matter most."