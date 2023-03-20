Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG: Credit Suisse staff arriving to work in Asian financial centres on Monday (Mar 20) morning fretted about retrenchments and retaining business after larger Swiss rival UBS agreed to swallow the 167-year-old bank in a state-backed rescue.

"I don't know if I get to stay, leave, or should I consider my options now?" said one Southeast Asia-based banker, who like other staff spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The banker also complained of pressure from clients to provide answers within 24 hours to questions about the UBS deal.

Late on Sunday, Swiss authorities capped a tense week of markets by engineering a 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.24 billion)takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, supported by billions in state funding, while angering holders of risky bonds by writing down their debt to zero.

Credit Suisse employs 50,000 people globally across wealth management, investment banking and asset management operations, with more than 150 offices in 50 countries.

Credit Suisse had been steadily losing wealth management market share to UBS and to more well-capitalised US banks in investment banking in the last few years, but remained the second-biggest wealth manager in Asia, behind only its acquirer.

"It's an extremely sad day to see us ending our legacy this way," said one Singapore-based senior employee in Credit Suisse's wealth management unit.

The bank told staff its wealth assets are operationally separate from UBS for now, but once they merged, clients might want to consider moving some assets to another bank if concentration was a concern, according to an internal memo.