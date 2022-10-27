Credit Suisse will cut 9,000 jobs by 2025 as it launches major overhaul to stabilise bank

GENEVA: Credit Suisse announced a string of radical measures on Thursday (Oct 27) aimed at turning around the beleaguered bank following huge third quarter losses, including revamping its investment banking unit, slashing 9,000 jobs and raising fresh capital.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank launched a strategic review aimed at putting an end to a series of scandals that have shaken the institution, saying the new plan was intended to create "a simpler, more focused and more stable bank".

"Over 166 years, Credit Suisse has built a powerful and respected franchise but we recognise that in recent years we have become unfocused," chairman Axel Lehmann said in a statement.

He said the reassessment of the bank's direction included "a radical strategy and a clear execution plan to create a stronger, more resilient and more efficient bank with a firm foundation, focused on our clients and their needs".

The Zurich-based bank revealed it was going for a "radical restructuring" of its investment bank, an accelerated cost-cutting effort, and strengthened and reallocated capital, "all of which are designed to create a new Credit Suisse".

The bank intends to raise capital worth four billion Swiss francs through issuing new shares to qualified investors, including Saudi National Bank, which has committed to invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs to achieve a shareholding of up to 9.9 per cent.

The announcement came as the bank unveiled a third quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs.

Credit Suisse shares slid on the announcements, opening down 7.26 per cent on the Swiss stock exchange's main SMI index at 4.417 Swiss francs.

"MORE FOCUSED" BANK

Credit Suisse also said it expects to run the bank with approximately 43,000 staff by the end of 2025 compared to 52,000 at the end of September, "reflecting natural attrition and targeted headcount reductions".

The group will also reduce its cost base by 15 per cent, or around 2.5 billion Swiss francs, delivering a cost base of around 14.5 billion Swiss francs in 2025. Of this, a 1.2 billion Swiss franc reduction is targeted for 2023.

Lehmann said the bank would work on improving risk management and control processes after a series of investments turned sour.

"I am convinced that this is the blueprint for success, helping rebuild trust and pride in the new Credit Suisse," he said.