Credo slumps as top customer of data center cable maker cuts orders

:Credo Technology Group Holding shares nearly halved in value on Wednesday after the supplier of electric cables to data centers said its biggest client has cut orders and forecast quarterly revenue well below Street expectations.

The stock was set for its worst day since going public in January and the losses could erase more than $1 billion from its $2.84 billion market valuation, putting a spotlight on the fallout of spending cuts by Big Tech firms.

The company did not name the client, but analysts with at least three brokerages said the customer could be Microsoft, which has cut costs due to slowing demand for cloud services.

Credo had in its second quarter ended Oct. 29 garnered 44 per cent of its revenue from its biggest client, according to a regulatory filing.

Reuters could not immediately verify if Microsoft was Credo's largest customer. Credo did not reply to an email seeking details on its customer, while Microsoft was not available for comment.

Credo's forecast was concerning, Mizuho analysts said as Microsoft Azure's cloud business has been more resilient than rivals Amazon Web Services and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.

Although Microsoft expects its third-quarter cloud infrastructure spending to be higher than the prior one, latest earnings from tech giants showed the pandemic-led cloud boom was easing as businesses cut costs due to high inflation.

"The magnitude of the topline reset could be a concern for investors given also broader commentary on resilient Microsoft capex vs. most other Cloud/hyperscalers," Mizuho analysts said.

The Credo product that analysts think is seeing lower demand is a plug-and-play type of copper wire that handles high computing speeds.

At least five brokerages cut their price target on the stock. Cowen and Co slashed it the most by $7 to $11 and downgraded the stock to "market perform" from "outperform".

Credo said late on Tuesday its dour projections were also due to macroeconomic challenges and it was managing its operating expenses to boost profitability.

The company said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $30 million to $32 million, below Refinitiv estimates of $58.3 million.

Credo, which also designs chips, currently outsources all its semiconductor manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.