Crisis pushes Afghanistan's economy closer to the brink

LONDON: The Taliban sweeping to power in Afghanistan has thrust one of the world's poorest countries back into the limelight.

GLUM GROWTH PROSPECTS

Years of violence, instability and corruption have crippled Afghanistan's economy, making it difficult for businesses to flourish and keeping much of the population impoverished.

After shrinking by 2 per cent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gross domestic product (GDP) was on course to bounce back and grow by 2.7 per cent this year as mobility and trade began to resume, the IMF estimated in June.

That was in line with the rough 2.5 per cent average growth rate in recent years, but far below high-single digit levels scaled in the decade after the 2001 US invasion.

The latest upheaval makes economic prospects precarious.

Fitch on Friday predicted a sharp contraction of GDP, possibly of as much as 20 per cent.

Critically, the future flow of remittances and international aid Afghanistan relies upon may now be more uncertain. Remittances reached US$789 million in 2020, around 4 per cent of GDP, the World Bank estimated.

About two-thirds of the population live below the poverty line, on less than US$1.90 per day, according to the Asian Development Bank. That's up from 55 per cent in 2017.