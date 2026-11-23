Nov 23 : CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy Zscaler in an all-stock deal that values the company at about $43.9 billion, deepening its push into network security and zero-trust services.

Zscaler shares jumped more than 13.4 per cent in premarket trading, while CrowdStrike fell 5 per cent.

The combination will create one of the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity providers as enterprise customers seek to reduce the number of security vendors they use, favoring providers that can deliver multiple products through a single relationship.

Shareholders of Zscaler will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The exchange ratio implies a value of about $260.41 per Zscaler share, representing a 34 per cent premium to Zscaler's last close.

Existing CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1 per cent of the combined company after the transaction closes.

The companies expect to start with more than $10 billion in combined annual recurring revenue and target $1 billion of annualized revenue synergies.