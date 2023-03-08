CrowdStrike eyes strong annual revenue as cybersecurity spending holds up

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc forecast fiscal year 2024 revenue above market estimates on Tuesday, the latest sign that spending on cybersecurity products was holding up in a turbulent economy.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose 7.5 per cent in trading after the bell.

While tech budgets have shrunk this year in the face of rising interest rates and decades-high inflation, a series of high-profile hacks and the rising digital presence of companies and governments has ensured demand for cybersecurity services.

Rival Palo Alto Networks Inc raised its annual profit forecast last month and beat estimates for quarterly earnings, saying it expects cybersecurity demand to be resilient.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, CrowdStrike's revenue rose 48 per cent to US$637.4 million compared with a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected US$624.9 million.

CrowdStrike's net loss for the fourth quarter widened to US$47.5 million from US$42 million a year earlier.

The company said it expects fiscal year 2024 revenue between US$2.96 billion and US$3.02 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of US$2.96 billion, according to Refinitiv data.