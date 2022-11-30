Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CrowdStrike forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

CrowdStrike forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

30 Nov 2022 06:07AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 06:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as an economic downturn hit spending for its cyber security services.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell nearly 18 per cent in trading after the bell.

The company expects revenue between $619.1 million and $628.2 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $632.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CrowdStrike also said increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers, and caused some larger ones to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates, which delays annual recurring revenue (ARR) recognition until future quarters.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $580.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 40 cents for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to estimates of 31 cents.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.