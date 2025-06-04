Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CrowdStrike forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

CrowdStrike forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

CrowdStrike forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

FILE PHOTO: CrowdStrike logo is seen in this illustration taken July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/FIle Photo

04 Jun 2025 04:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CrowdStrike forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates, signaling soft enterprise spending on cybersecurity products, sending the company's shares down 6.7 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Higher interest rates and sticky inflation have forced clients to rein in tech spending, weighing on demand for companies such as CrowdStrike, despite an increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions due to rising threats and ransomware attacks.

CrowdStrike also faces stiff competition from other cybersecurity firms including Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet.

CrowdStrike expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement