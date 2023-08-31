Logo
Business

CrowdStrike lifts forecast for annual revenue, profit on resilient cybersecurity demand
31 Aug 2023 05:27AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2023 05:35AM)
CrowdStrike Holdings on Wednesday raised its full-year outlook and forecast third-quarter revenue and profit above market estimates, as more clients turn to its integrated cybersecurity offerings to combat rising digital threats.

Rising cyber crime, privacy concerns and high-profile hacks have fueled demand for cybersecurity products as businesses and governments grow their digital presence.

The biggest winners have been the companies that serve as a one-stop shop for cybersecurity solutions, helping clients be more efficient and improve risk management.

CrowdStrike raised its annual revenue outlook to a range of US$3.03 billion to US$3.04 billion, up from its earlier forecast of between US$3 billion and US$3.04 billion.

The cybersecurity firm also raised its outlook for annual adjusted earnings to US$2.80 to US$2.84 per share, from its prior view of US$2.32 to US$2.43 per share.

The Austin, Texas-based company forecast current-quarter revenue between US$775.4 million and US$778.0 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$774 million, according to Refinitiv data.

It expects adjusted profit per share for the Aug-October period at 74 cents, above estimates of 61 cents per share.

Global average weekly cyber attacks rose 8 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, according to Check Point Research, with the average number of attacks per organization per week hitting a two-year high.

Rival Palo Alto Networks forecast annual billings above market estimates earlier in August, as demand for its integrated cybersecurity offerings surged.

CrowdStrike posted revenue of US$731.6 million for the second quarter ended Jul 31, beating estimates of US$724.1 million. Its adjusted profit per share came in at 74 cents, also ahead of estimates of 56 cents per share.

Source: Reuters

