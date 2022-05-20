Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crown Resorts shareholders approve Blackstone's $6.3 billion buyout offer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crown Resorts shareholders approve Blackstone's $6.3 billion buyout offer

Crown Resorts shareholders approve Blackstone's $6.3 billion buyout offer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian top casino operator Crown Resorts adorns a fence surrounding the Crown Perth hotel and casino complex in Western Australia, Oct. 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch/File Photo

20 May 2022 12:53PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 01:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Shareholders of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd approved a $6.3 billion buyout by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc on Friday, with 99.91 per cent of the votes cast at its scheme meeting in favour of the deal.

Last month, Crown Resorts had postponed its scheme meeting, saying that Blackstone had made good progress in obtaining the gaming regulatory approvals, but have not yet obtained the necessary approvals.

The voting results take billionaire James Packer one step closer to an exit route from the beleagured Australian casino firm hit by scandals and regulatory setbacks and effectively ending one of Australia's most storied business dynasties.

Crown said it had scheduled a court hearing for the scheme on May 24.

Earlier, advisory firm Grant Samuel - which was appointed as an independent expert by Crown - said that the scheme consideration is "fair, even if none of the contingent liabilities arise."

Packer, Crown's biggest shareholder and founder, will cash in his chips, worth about A$3.3 billion ($2.32 billion), a decade and a half after he created the company.

($1 = 1.4237 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us