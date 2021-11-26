Logo
From cruise operators to airlines: 'Reopening' stocks tumble on variant fears
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: A couple walks past Carnival Asia's Costa Atlantica during its maiden call at the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
26 Nov 2021 09:59PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 10:00PM)
Companies benefiting from this year's economic reopening, including AMC Entertainment, United Airlines and Carnival Corp, were hammered on Friday by fears over a new and possibly-vaccine resistant coronavirus variant.

The variant, discovered in South Africa, prompted several countries to tighten border controls and investors to dump Asian and European equities for safer assets.

Trading before the bell showed U.S. stocks were set to join the selloff, with carriers United, Delta Air and American Airlines losing between 8per cent and 9per cent.

Hotel chains Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton fell between 4.7per cent and 6per cent, while cruise operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line plunged 10per cent each. Theater chain AMC lost 6.2per cent.

Little is known of the variant but scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible.

"The economic recovery has been quite impressive and the one thing that could knock it over completely would be a more dangerous variant. Time will tell how worried we should be, but investors are selling in front of potential bad news," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

The news of the variant, however, sparked a rally in last year's stay-at-home darlings such as fitness company Peloton, streaming giant Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, sending them up between 6per cent and 9per cent.

"Investment gods have given the late-to-sell investors a second opportunity to do so because the stocks that did well in the COVID lockdown, like Peloton or Zoom, are probably going to do well once again," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram, Subrat Patnaik, Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

