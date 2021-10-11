Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto analytics firm Elliptic raises US$60 million from SoftBank, others
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto analytics firm Elliptic raises US$60 million from SoftBank, others

11 Oct 2021 10:04PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 10:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Cryptocurrency analytics firm Elliptic said on Monday it had raised US$60 million from investors including SoftBank and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, the latest blockchain analytics firm to attract mainstream investment.

With larger investors warming to cryptocurrencies, blockchain analysis and data firms such as Elliptic are in greater demand, in part due to growing regulatory scrutiny on a sector fraught with compliance headaches such as illegal use of digital tokens https://www.reuters.com/technology/decentralised-finance-latest-front-cryptos-hacking-problem-2021-08-16.

U.S. blockchain data platform Chainalysis said in June it had raised US$100 million at a valuation of US$4.2 billion, aiming to widen its coverage of crypto assets.

London-based Elliptic said the Series C round was led by Evolution Equity, with the SoftBank Vision Fund 2 investing for the first time. Other new investors include Japan's SBI Group, Elliptic said in a statement, without disclosing its valuation.

Elliptic, established in 2013, tracks the movement of cryptocurrencies on blockchain - the technology underpinning them - to help financial crime compliance.

It plans to invest in its global network and team, as well as continuing research and development, it said.

Elliptic's clients include traditional financial firms, fintech and crypto companies, as well as government agencies. Two-thirds of crypto volume worldwide passes through exchanges that use the firm's software, it said.

"This fundraising round is an endorsement of the opportunity for cryptoassets in the financial industry," said CEO Simone Maini.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us