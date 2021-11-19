Logo
Crypto bidders miss out as US constitution copy sells for US$43 million
Crypto bidders miss out as US constitution copy sells for US$43 million

An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution as adopted by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, which will auctioned off in mid-November 2021 by Sotheby’s in New York, is seen in this handout image provided by Sotheby’s. Ardon Bar-Hama/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Sotheby's Chairman Brooke Lampley gestures on the phone with the winning bid for a 1787 copy of the United States Constitution of $43.2 million, a new world record for the most valuable historical document ever sold at auction, at Sotheby's in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 18, 2021. Julian Cassady/SOTHEBY'S/Handout via REUTERS
A 1787 copy of the United States Constitution that sold for $43.2 million, a new world record for the most valuable historical document ever sold at an auction, at Sotheby's in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. September 9, 2021. Picture taken September 9, 2021. Ardon Bar-Hama/SOTHEBY'S/Handout via REUTERS
A 1787 copy of the United States Constitution that sold for $43.2 million, a new world record for the most valuable historical document ever sold at an auction, at Sotheby's in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. September 9, 2021. Picture taken September 9, 2021. Ardon Bar-Hama/SOTHEBY'S/Handout via REUTERS
A 1787 copy of the United States Constitution that sold for $43.2 million, a new world record for the most valuable historical document ever sold at an auction, at Sotheby's in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. September 9, 2021. Picture taken September 9, 2021. Ardon Bar-Hama/SOTHEBY'S/Handout via REUTERS
19 Nov 2021 10:19AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:21AM)
LONDON :A crowd-funded bid by cryptocurrency enthusiasts to buy a rare copy of the U.S. constitution fell short on Thursday, after the document sold to another buyer at auction for US$43.2 million.

The identity of the winning bidder was not immediately clear, nor was it clear why the cryptocurrency group, called "ConstitutionDAO" was outbid at that price, as their crowd-funding page https://juicebox.money/#/p/constitutiondao had amassed more than US$47 million.

"Community: We did not win the bid," ConstitutionDAO said on Twitter, promising its 17,437 contributors a refund minus transaction fees.

The extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution, which was adopted by America's founding fathers in Philadelphia in 1787, had been estimated by auctioneer Sotheby's to be worth US$15 million to US$20 million.

It last sold for US$165,000 in 1988, when it was acquired by the late S. Howard Goldman, a New York real estate developer and collector of American autographs, documents and manuscripts.

The winning bid was US$41 million and the final price of US$43.2 million includes overheads and other costs, Sotheby's said.

Sale proceeds will benefit a charitable foundation in the name of his wife, Dorothy Tapper Goldman, to further the public's understanding of democracy, according to Sotheby's.

The ConstitutionDAO website https://www.constitutiondao.com had said contributors would become members of the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation, or DAO, but would not themselves have had a stake in the document.

A DAO is a kind of online community that uses blockchain technology to allow members to suggest and vote on decisions about how it is run.

More than US$47 million, or 11,600 of the cryptocurrency ether, had been paid into the project, according to the crowdfunding website Juicebox.

The document they missed out on is one of 11 known existing copies - the only one still in private hands - from the official first printing of the final text of the Constitution, as adopted in Philadelphia and submitted to the Continental Congress for review, Sotheby's said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California, and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Alden Bentley, Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)

Source: Reuters

