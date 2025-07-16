Crypto bills hit procedural snag in Congress

WASHINGTON :The fate of long-awaited cryptocurrency legislation in Congress was cast into doubt Tuesday, as a procedural vote to consider the measures was shot down by lawmakers.

House Republicans had billed this week as "Crypto week," and were keen to advance numerous pieces of legislation aimed at providing clarity to the digital asset industry and long-sought legitimacy to the sector.

But those efforts hit an early snag Tuesday, when several conservative Republicans joined with Democrats in blocking a procedural vote to allow consideration of three crypto bills as part of a dispute over how the measures should be packaged and considered.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters shortly after the vote that he planned to continue discussing the matter with members and hoped to vote on it again shortly.