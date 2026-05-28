Crypto companies without EU licences face prosecution, French regulator warns

PARIS, May 28 : France’s top markets regulator warned crypto companies they could be blacklisted and sued if they do not get an EU licence to operate by end of June, as the bloc fully rolls out tighter regulation of crypto.

Under the European Union's crypto rules, MiCA, crypto companies have until June 30 to get a licence to continue operating in the bloc. European regulators have already warned that companies without licences need to have "orderly wind-down plans" in place.

"It’s becoming very very urgent to finalise the licences applications," Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, president of the French markets regulator, AMF, said at a press event on Thursday.

Crypto companies which have not secured licences by the EU's deadline will be put on blacklists and will face enforcement action, including prosecution, if they continue to actively seek EU customers without authorisation, Barbat-Layani said.