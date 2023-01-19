Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto company ConsenSys lays off 96 employees - blog
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto company ConsenSys lays off 96 employees - blog

19 Jan 2023 12:23AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 12:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Blockchain technology company ConsenSys plans to cut 11 per cent of its workforce, or 96 jobs, according to a letter from chief executive officer Joseph Lubin on Wednesday.

The job cuts will help reduce operating expenses while increasing the strength and focus of the product teams to "adjust to challenging and uncertain market conditions," the letter said.

Layoffs at ConsenSys follow similar steps to rein in costs at crypto companies including Silvergate Capital Corp and Coinbase Global Inc at a time when a prolonged rout has pummeled the sector.

Nearly $2 trillion in value was wiped out from the crypto sector last year on rising interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn. The slump has eliminated key industry players such as Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network.

But the bigger blow came after larger crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection. Its swift fall has also sparked tough regulatory scrutiny of how major exchanges hold user funds.

Brooklyn, New York-based ConsenSys will provide severance packages, services of an external placement agency as well as extension of healthcare benefits to the affected employees, the letter said.

ConsenSys, founded by Joseph Lubin, is an Ethereum blockchain firm whose products help developers, enterprises and users build applications geared towards the so-called "Web3" space. Last year, the company more than doubled its valuation to over $7 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.