Crypto currency lender Hodlnaut seeks to restructure under judicial management
Crypto currency lender Hodlnaut seeks to restructure under judicial management

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Aug 2022 03:01PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2022 03:01PM)
Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, said on Tuesday it filed an application to be placed under judicial management as it looks to restructure its business.

The crypto company, which last week suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, said it filed the petition with the Singapore High Court.

Hodlnaut is the latest to feel the heat of a sharp selloff in crypto assets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.

Singapore, a major centre for crypto and blockchain in Asia, has been shaken since the July collapse of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Source: Reuters

