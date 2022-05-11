Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto exchange Binance hires former Deputy US Attorney to manage legal affairs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto exchange Binance hires former Deputy US Attorney to manage legal affairs

Crypto exchange Binance hires former Deputy US Attorney to manage legal affairs

FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. To match Special Report FINTECH-CRYPTO/RUSSIA-BINANCE REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 May 2022 09:31PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 09:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Binance on Wednesday named Joshua Eaton, a former Deputy U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California, as the deputy general counsel of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Eaton will be responsible for Binance's legal affairs, leading the support for global compliance, investigations and law enforcement coordination activities, the company said in a statement.

Legal troubles have plagued Binance lately, which won a dismissal on a lawsuit over digital token sales in late March. Investors had sued the company for violating U.S. securities laws by selling unregistered tokens and failing to register as an exchange or broker-dealer.

Over his 20-year long career with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Army, Eaton was instrumental in developing standard-bearing ethics and compliance practices, Binance's General Counsel Hon Ng said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us