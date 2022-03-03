Logo
Crypto exchange Binance says will not accept cards of sanctioned Russian banks
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, and Litecoin are seen in front of a displayed Binance logo in this illustration taken, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Mar 2022 07:55PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:55PM)
MOSCOW : Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday said cardholders of sanctioned Russian banks would not be able to use them on their platform and confirmed that sanctioned individuals have had their access restricted.

Some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

