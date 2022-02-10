Logo
Crypto exchange Binance to take US$200 million stake in Forbes
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, and Litecoin are seen in front of a displayed Binance logo in this illustration taken, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Forbes magazine is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
10 Feb 2022 10:05PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 10:18PM)
LONDON: Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance will make a $200 million investment in Forbes, the media company said on Thursday (Feb 10), with the platform taking a stake through a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The investment by Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange by trading volumes, will replace half of the US$400 million in commitments from investors already announced by Forbes and SPAC Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March, Forbes and Magnum Opus said in a statement

"The transactions with Magnum Opus and Binance are expected to help Forbes maximize its brand and enterprise values," the media company said.

Forbes said in August that it would go public with SPAC company Magnum Opus in an attempt to build on its digital transition and pursue further chance for growth.

In February last year, Binance dropped a lawsuit against Forbes. It had in 2020 sued the company and two journalists over a story Forbes published regarding the exchange's corporate structure.

Source: Reuters

