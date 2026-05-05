Crypto exchange Bullish to buy Equiniti in $4.2 billion deal

May 5 : Cryptocurrency exchange Bullish said on Tuesday that it is set to buy global transfer agent Equiniti in a transaction valued at $4.2 billion.

The transaction includes about $1.85 billion of assumed debt and roughly $2.35 billion in Bullish stock, the company said.

Bullish shares fell 7 per cent premarket.

Equiniti processes about $500 billion in annual payments and supports over 20 million verified shareholders.

The deal is expected to close in January 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, Bullish added.