Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users
Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 May 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 01:21AM)
Coinbase Global is opening up its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to all users, the US cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post on Wednesday (Apr 5), a platform which it had earlier rolled out for select users in the United States.

Coinbase said its NFT marketplace is in the beta stage and the company is still working on adding more features to the platform.

First announced in October last year, the platform was opened up to a "small number" of users in the US in April and the company had at the time said more users would be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks while the platform is tested.

NFTs are a type of digital asset, which uses blockchain technology to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or a piece of text.

The popularity of such assets skyrocketed in 2021, but its growth has displayed signs of cooling of late.

Source: Reuters

