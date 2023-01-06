US authorities probe FTX chief engineer Nishad Singh: Report

US authorities are investigating the chief engineer of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Nishad Singh, ratcheting up pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Jan 6), citing people familiar with the matter.

Singh could be charged as soon as this month if federal prosecutors in Manhattan find he played a role in the alleged multiyear scheme at FTX and trading firm Alameda Research to defraud investors and clients, the report added.

Authorities have not accused Singh of wrongdoing. It was not clear if Singh was cooperating with US officials, the report said.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.