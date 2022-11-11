Crypto exchange FTX reopens withdrawals: CoinDesk

Crypto exchange FTX has reopened withdrawals, CoinDesk reported on Thursday, citing on-chain data provided by analytics firm Nansen.

The company's website, however, still displayed an earlier message that said it was unable to process withdrawals.

FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried has launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported US$8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.