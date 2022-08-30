Logo
Crypto exchange FTX's CEO says no plan to buy China's Huobi
30 Aug 2022 12:07AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 01:15AM)
FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Huobi founder Leon Li was exploring a stake sale in the company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

A sale for Li's almost 60 per cent stake would value Huobi between US$2 billion and US$3 billion, and could be completed as soon as this month, Bloomberg News reported earlier in August.

The cryptocurrency industry has seen sharp declines this year amid a broader risk-off sentiment in the markets due to geopolitical turmoil, aggressive monetary policy tightening and decades-high inflation.

Bankman-Fried in recent months has thrown lifelines to several digital asset platforms, including cryptocurrency lenders BlockFi and Voyager Digital.

In July, Bankman-Fried said he and his company still have a "few billion" on hand to shore up struggling firms that could further destabilize the digital asset industry, but that the worst of the liquidity crunch has likely passed.

Source: Reuters

