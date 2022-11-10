Crypto exchange Gemini co-founder says no exposure to FTT, Alameda

Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss assured investors that the crypto exchange has no exposure to FTX, digital coin FTT and crypto trading platform Alameda, as a liquidity crunch at FTX sparks concerns of another crypto contagion.

FTX, which developed a penchant for bailing out troubled crypto firms, saw investors express concerns about its financial health that led its token FTT to shed another 50 per cent on Wednesday after wiping out 72 per cent a day earlier.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Gemini has no exposure to FTT tokens or Alameda and no material exposure to FTX," Winklevoss wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Gemini joins cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc which also pacified investors on Tuesday.