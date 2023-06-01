Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto exchange Gemini to soon operate in the UAE
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto exchange Gemini to soon operate in the UAE

Crypto exchange Gemini to soon operate in the UAE

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Gemini Trust, a digital currency exchange and custodian, during the Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

01 Jun 2023 02:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Gemini will "soon" start the process of buying a crypto license to operate in the United Arab Emirates, and the team has met stakeholders throughout the region to learn more about local regulatory requirements, the crypto exchange said late on Wednesday.

Gemini, founded by cryptocurrency pioneers and identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is aiming for the "adoption of crypto globally across 20 countries."

Its push in the UAE comes as the nation is trying to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region.

"By applying for a license, we will be taking another step towards making Gemini a truly global company," the exchange said in a blog post.

It did not say when they expect to start operating in the UAE.

Digital assets industry is recovering from several blow-ups last year, including the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX and companies are looking to expand their global footprint amid escalating tensions between the crypto sector and regulators in the United States.

Gemini, earlier in May, also launched a derivatives platform for trading perpetual futures, outside the U.S. jurisdiction.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.