Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says

LONDON, Oct 29 : Britain's financial regulator has secured a High Court agreement that HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, will not knowingly promote cryptoasset services unlawfully to UK customers, the watchdog said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority last October sued HTX — formerly known as Huobi — one of the world's largest crypto platforms, in which Chinese billionaire Justin Sun bought a controlling stake in 2022.

The FCA said it had reached an agreement with Huobi Global under which HTX would not target, solicit or actively seek to engage UK consumers.