Logo
Logo

Business

Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says

Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says

Signage is seen for the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the UK's financial regulatory body, at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

29 Oct 2026 06:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Oct 29 : Britain's financial regulator has secured a High Court agreement that HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, will not knowingly promote cryptoasset services unlawfully to UK customers, the watchdog said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority last October sued HTX — formerly known as Huobi — one of the world's largest crypto platforms, in which Chinese billionaire Justin Sun bought a controlling stake in 2022.

The FCA said it had reached an agreement with Huobi Global under which HTX would not target, solicit or actively seek to engage UK consumers.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement