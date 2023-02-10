Logo
Business

Crypto exchange Kraken to shut down staking service, pay $30 million in settlement with US SEC
FILE PHOTO: Kraken cryptocurrency exchange logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

10 Feb 2023 04:28AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 04:28AM)
Crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Thursday.

Kraken offers its customers the ability to “stake” certain crypto tokens in order to earn rewards. Its website advertises that users can earn up to 20 per cent in annual yield if they pledge to lock up their assets for a certain period of time.

“Today’s action should make clear to the marketplace that staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

Source: Reuters

