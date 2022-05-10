Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto exchange KuCoin valued at $10 billion in latest funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto exchange KuCoin valued at $10 billion in latest funding round

Crypto exchange KuCoin valued at $10 billion in latest funding round

FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency is seen in front of a Kucoin logo in this illustration taken on February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 May 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin raised $150 million in a series B funding round led by Jump Crypto, the company said on Tuesday, giving it a valuation of $10 billion.

KuCoin, the fifth largest crypto exchange according to data firm CoinMarketCap, has 10 million users in 207 countries. It plans to use the money to expand its presence in Web3, a utopian version of world wide web that is decentralized and is based on blockchain technology.

The Seychelles-based company offers trading services plans to use the funds to expand to crypto wallets, digital finance, non-fungible tokens as well as to build its online community of crypto users.

The latest funding round includes investment from Circle Ventures, IDG Capital and Matric Partners.

Private investments in crypto firms have exploded in 2022 despite a slump in bitcoin and other assets this year.

Venture capital investment in such projects totaled $10 billion globally in the first quarter of 2022, the largest quarterly sum ever and more than double the level seen in the same period a year ago, according to data from Pitchbook.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us